Kerala-based gang that duped resort owner busted

COIMBATORE

16 September 2020 05:04 IST

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have busted a Kerala-based gang that duped a resort owner of ₹1.72 crore earlier this month.

While five members of the gang were arrested on Monday, two, including its leader, were detained on Tuesday.

The Anamalai police arrested M. Sathish (30) of Palakkad, A. Seemjith (24) of Malappuram, Manoj Xavier (30), S. Biala (26) of Ernakulam, and T. Sasikanth (25) of Kasaragod on Monday. Police seized ₹ 5 lakh, a car, four knives, an air pistol, pellets and live rounds of pistol from them.

On Tuesday, police arrested the gang leader, Anoopkumar of Palakkad, and another accomplice and seized a pistol from them. According to police, M. Muthu (67) of Kilavanpudur Pirivu, near Anamalai, sold his resort for ₹ 1.35 crore in July this year and deposited the amount in his bank account in which he already had ₹ 37.50 lakh.

Anoopkumar had stayed at Mr. Muthu’s resort and they became close, said the police.

Mr. Muthu withdrew ₹ 1.72 crore from the bank at Singanallur on September 2 and returned to Anamalai with Anoopkumar and his friend Sathish. Mr. Muthu allegedly requested Anoopkumar to keep the money with him for a day and give it the next day. However, as per the complaint lodged by Mr. Muthu, Anoopkumar did not return the money.

Police are yet to record the arrests of Anoopkumar and his accomplice.

Man held with country-made bombs

The Forest Department, on Tuesday, arrested K. Moorthy (48) of Seeliyur on charges of possessing two country-made bombs used for hunting, raw materials for making bombs and an air pistol.