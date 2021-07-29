Kelavarapalli dam waters released for irrigation

HOSUR:

29 July 2021 15:43 IST

Kelavarapalli dam was opened for irrigation for a period of 135 days in Hosur on Thursday. The reservoir’s waters will irrigate over 8,000 acres spread over 22 villages in Hosur and Shoolagiri blocks.

Kelavarapalli reservoir’s left canal waters will cover 5918 acres and the right canal will cover 2082 acres spread over the two blocks and the 22 villages. Thattakanapalli, Moranapalli, Pethakollu, Poothinatham, Thorapalli, Samanapalli, Pettha Muthali, Thiruchipalli, Sennathur, Muthali, Kamathotty, Attakurukki, Attur, Thinnur, Nallakaanakothapalli, Kathirepalli, Subagiri, Marthandapalli, Marasanthiram, Koneripalli, Kothur, and Chinnakollu will benefit from the Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur and Shoolagiri.

Acording to the Public Works Department, the water will be released through turn system with a break of 5 days after 10 day sustained water release and shall continue for the entire 135 day irrigation period. The water distribution envisions 88 cusecs in the left and the right canal of the dam. This would entail 26 cusecs in the right canal and 62 cusecs in the left canal, according to the PWD.

Kelavarapalli dam’s storage capacity is 44.28 ft, and as of date, the water level in the dam is 41 ft.

Earlier on Thursday, the dam was opened for irrigation by Collector Dr.V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy in the presence of Hosur MLA Y. Prakash.