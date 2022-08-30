Kejriwal to attend launch event of T.N.’s educational projects

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi handing over the invitation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital and invited him for the inauguration of the Pudhumai Penn Thittam, 26 Schools of Excellence and 15 Model Schools scheduled to be held in Chennai on September 5.

The State government issued a press communication about Mr. Poyyamozhi handing over the invitation to Mr. Kejriwal in the national capital. In a social media post, Mr. Kejriwal shared a photo of him with Mr. Poyyamozhi and said: “I thank Thiru @mkstalin for inviting me to visit Tamil Nadu next week. I am elated to join the people of Tamil Nadu in their journey towards an education revolution. We will together be launching 3 crucial projects on September 5.”

It may be recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during his visit to Delhi, toured the model schools run by the Delhi government with Mr. Kejriwal.