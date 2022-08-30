Kejriwal to attend launch event of T.N.’s educational projects

The inauguration will be held on September 5

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 30, 2022 21:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi handing over the invitation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital and invited him for the inauguration of the Pudhumai Penn Thittam, 26 Schools of Excellence and 15 Model Schools scheduled to be held in Chennai on September 5.

The State government issued a press communication about Mr. Poyyamozhi handing over the invitation to Mr. Kejriwal in the national capital. In a social media post, Mr. Kejriwal shared a photo of him with Mr. Poyyamozhi and said: “I thank Thiru @mkstalin for inviting me to visit Tamil Nadu next week. I am elated to join the people of Tamil Nadu in their journey towards an education revolution. We will together be launching 3 crucial projects on September 5.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It may be recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during his visit to Delhi, toured the model schools run by the Delhi government with Mr. Kejriwal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app