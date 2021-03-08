Keeping a tradition alive

Virudhunagar

08 March 2021 01:46 IST

President of the S. Kallupatti panchayat in Virudhunagar district, C. Lakshmanan, has chosen to reach out to voters in a very traditional way — he has distributed printed invitations, stressing the need for 100% voter turnout on April 6, along with betel leaves and nuts. “This is the most respectful way of inviting people for functions in our houses. We chose the traditional way for voters too,” he said.

