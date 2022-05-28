Keep party cadres and their families happy, Stalin tells Ministers

Without their work, election could not have been won, says the DMK president

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday called upon Ministers, MLAs and MPs to keep the party cadres in “good spirits” as without their work they could not have won the elections.

“You have the responsibility to ensure that they are not hurt. You should accord priority and fulfill the request of the partymen. I would like to hear the news that the partymen are happy hereafter. Ministers and district secretaries should pay attention to ensure that party cadres and their families are happy,” he said while addressing the district secretaries’ meeting at the party headquarters.

Mr. Stalin said he had become the Chief Minister and others had occupied the post of Ministers because of the work of party cadres. “Who should take care of their needs? Me or you, the Ministers? If election comes tomorrow, you all should make a beeline to the houses of party cadres,” he pointed out.

Mr. Stalin also urged the district secretaries to work in an effective manner to ensure victory for the party in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. “It has been brought to my notice the wrongdoing of the election observers and district secretaries in the organisational polls. I know who committed them. The conscience of those who are responsible for the wrongdoing also know it,” he said.

He said action would be taken against them after proper inquiry into the allegation. “Function in a careful and honest manner in the elections in the future,” he said.