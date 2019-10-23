Keep dengue in check, Stalin urges govt.

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday urged the State government to make efforts to contain the spread of dengue in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Stalin said it was unfortunate that the State government was not “completely involved” in anti-dengue efforts. Several hundred people had been admitted to hospitals with dengue fever, he said.

Since the consumption of nilavembu kudineer was believed to control the fever, his party had organised camps to distribute the herbal concoction, he said.

Anna Library member

In the light of a recent judgment of the Madras High Court, the State government had issued a G.O. relating to the Anna Centenary Library, Mr. Stalin said.

“It has directed the inclusion of new members,” he said, adding that he had become a member of the library.

Mr. Stalin urged that the library — built and inaugurated during the erstwhile DMK regime — should be maintained properly, putting politics aside.