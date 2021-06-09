Keep cost of raw materials in check: OPS

CHENNAI

09 June 2021 23:43 IST

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday expressed concern over reports of a spike in the prices of raw materials used in the construction of houses.

In a statement, he gave an account of how the prices of materials like cement, river sand, gravel and bricks had changed following the lockdown. This had hit construction activity, he said.

Mr. Panneerselvam urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps to bring the prices under control.

