KC High gets IC3 accreditation

KC High, an International Baccalaureate and Cambridge IGCSE affiliated International School, has become the first in the State to get ICE institute’s accreditation for its counselling department. This is the second school in India to get the distinction. The high school counselling office in Chennai has received a Grade A+ accreditation.
