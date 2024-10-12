Tamil Nadu train accident: Southern Railway diverts, reschedules trains

The Southern Railway of India has issued a notice for train diversion and rescheduled the list due to a train accident involving Train No. 12578 Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express at Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division.

Track restoration work at the accident site is underway, with officials from Southern Railway, Principal Heads of Departments, and other railways at the site, the statement added

Southern Railways’ Senior Public Relations Officer, D. Om Prakash, has issued a request for passengers to be aware of the train diversion and rescheduled list.

Train diversion

Train No. 12663 Howrah - Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express that left Howrah at 5.40 p.m. on Thursday (October 10, 2024) is diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram, duly skipping stoppages at Chennai Egmore and Tambaram.

Train No. 12511 Gorakhpur - Kochuveli that left Gorakhpur at 6.35 a.m. on Thursday (October 10, 2024) is diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam, and Katpadi, duly skipping stoppage at Dr. MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 22663 Chennai Egmore - Jodhpur Express, scheduled to leave at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday (October 12, 2024), will be diverted to run via Arakkonam, Renigunta, and Gudur.

Train No. 22606 Tirunelveli - Purulia Superfast Express that left Tirunelveli at 3 a.m. on Saturday (October 12, 2024) will be diverted to run via Melpakkam, Renigunta and Gudur, duly skipping stoppage at Arakkonam and Perambur with additional stoppage at Tiruttani.

Train No. 12603 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Hyderabad Express, scheduled to leave at 4.45 p.m. on Saturday (October 12, 2024), will be diverted to run via Arakkonam, Renigunta, Gudur, duly skipping stoppage at Sulurupetta, and Nayadupetta.

Train No. 17643 Chengalpattu - Kakinada Port Circar Express, scheduled to leave at 4 p.m. on Saturday (October 12, 2024), will be diverted to run via Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur, duly skipping stoppage at Gummidipundi, Sulurupetta, and Nayadupetta.

Train No. 12669 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Chhapra Ganga Kaveri Express, scheduled to leave at 5.40 p.m. on Saturday (October 12, 2024), will be diverted to run via Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur.

Train No. 12615 Chennai Egmore - New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, scheduled to leave at 5.40 p.m. on Saturday (October 12, 2024), will be diverted to run via Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur.

Train No. 22306 Jasidih - SMVT Bengaluru Express that left at 07.10 a.m. on Friday (October 11, 2024) is diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta and Melpakkam, skipping stoppage at Perambur with additional stoppage at Tiruttani.

Train No. 22605 Purulia - Tirunelveli Superfast Express that left Purulia at the rescheduled time of 11.20 a.m. on Friday (October 11, 2024) is diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta and Melpakkam, skipping stoppage at Perambur and Arakkonam with additional stoppage at Tiruttani.

Train No. 12841 Shalimar - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express that left Shalimar at 3.20 p.m. on Friday (October 11, 2024) is diverted to run via Gudur, Renigunta, and Arakkonam to Dr. MGR Chennai Central.

Train Rescheduled and Diverted

Train No. 12656 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Ahmedabad Navjivan Express scheduled to leave at 10.10 a.m. on Saturday (October 12, 2024) is rescheduled to leave at 12.10 p.m. (late by 2 hours) and will run via diverted route of Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur, duly skipping stoppage at Sulurupetta.

Train Rescheduled

Train No. 03326 Coimbatore - Dhanbad Express Special, scheduled to leave at 12.55 p.m. on Saturday (October 12, 2024), is rescheduled to leave at 12.15 a.m. on Sunday (October 13, 2024), late by 11 hours and 20 minutes due to the late running of the pairing train.

Helpline numbers at Chennai Division are 04425354151 and 04422435499.