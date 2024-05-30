GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kauvery Hospital treats uncontrolled BP with new therapy

Patient had been suffering from high BP for 25 years and was on heavy medication without relief

Published - May 30, 2024 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A person diagnosed with chronic high blood pressure recently underwent a new therapy to bring it under control.  

P. Sundaravadanam, now 70, had been diagnosed as hypertensive at the age of 45. He had been on medication for the condition, but despite increase in dosage and medicines, the condition worsened, he said.  

According to him, pressure at workplace left him with high BP, for which he had been treated at several hospitals earlier. The Central government employee retired in 2017 and opted for farming. “I have been into agriculture, but my BP did not fall,” he said. Doctors whom he consulted finally told him that he would have to live with it. He had spent several lakhs on treatment, including procuring expensive drugs from abroad.

Despite the relatively quiet life of a farmer, and medications, his BP remained at 200/120mm Hg. He also suffered from frequent headaches and palpitations.

Based on a recommendation from a friend, he said that he decided to seek treatment at the heart institute in Kauvery Hospital Radial Road, adding he was prepared for any eventuality. “I thought anyway this is the end. I will try the treatment, and if I live then so be it,” said Mr. Sundaravadanam, a resident of Veppankurichi village near Neyveli in Cuddalore district.  

The hospital’s chief cardiologist and head of the department, Ajith Pillai, said uncontrolled hypertension could result in stroke, heart attack and renal failure. He offered Mr. Sundaravadanam, the renal denervation therapy, a treatment that the Indian government had approved recently. 

The procedure is done in the cath lab under local anaesthesia using radiofrequency ablation to control the patient’s renal nerve excitability, Dr. Pillai explained. The treatment is minimally invasive and reduces nerve activity to achieve long-term stability of BP, Dr. Pillai said.

Mr. Sundaravadanam was discharged 48 hours after the therapy. He said a month later, his BP is under control with the readings consistently in the range of 140/80mm Hg. He is free from the symptoms he had earlier and has reduced the BP medication significantly.

