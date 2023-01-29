ADVERTISEMENT

Kauvery Hospital organises run to spread awareness on cancer

January 29, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of World Cancer Day, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, organised a run to spread cancer awareness at the Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School in Besant Nagar. The run had both 10 km and 5 km categories. There were 3,500 participants aged between 16 and 60, including fitness enthusiasts, professional runners, families, corporate employees and students.

“Though there has been an increase in diagnostics and screening facilities, the awareness of regular screening is still lacking among many. We wanted to create this awareness among the public, through the run,” said Dr. A.N. Vaidhyswaran, Director, Radiation Oncology, Kauvery Hospital Chennai.

“We are pleased to see such an overwhelming response to the noble cause. Through this run, we encourage people to make fitness a part of their routine,” said Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

The run had a mammo bus stationed at the venue which provided free mammogram screenings for women aged above 40. The mammo bus will be stationed at different localities such as the Madras High Court, Nokia, Tidel Park, Ashok Leyland, RAPRA, and R.A. Puram over the next few days till February 9.

