Kauvery Hospital opens telemedicine centre at Kavaraipettai

November 25, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, and Redington Foundation, the corporate social responsibility wing of Redington India, have launched a telemedicine centre in Kavaraipettai. The initiative will help residents in the rural pockets in and around the districts of Chennai and Tiruvallur access healthcare. Gummidipoondi MLA T.J. Govindarajan, who launched the centre on Friday, said the initiative would make a significant difference in community healthcare. Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Hospital, said through its association with Redington Foundation, the hospital would provide superspecialty care to the residents in the locality.

