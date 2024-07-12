ADVERTISEMENT

Kauvery Hospital launches family clinic in Vadapalani

Updated - July 12, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy inaugurated the facility

The Hindu Bureau

DMK MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy and other dignitaries at the event held on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

DMK MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy on Friday inaugurated a family clinic on the premises of Kauvery Hospital in Vadapalani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the function, he suggested that the hospital adopt a ‘hub-and-spoke model’ and set up standalone clinics in neighbouring areas away from the hospital. These clinics could serve as feeder facilities for the hospital as well.

The newly inaugurated clinic will be headed by family medicine specialists. The consultation fee will be ₹200, and those needing specialist or super-specialist consultations will receive them at no extra charge when referred by the family physician, a press release from the hospital said.

Hospital co-founder Arvindan Selvaraj said: “The physician will offer the connection that people are missing. COVID-19 has helped us realise the need for a family physician.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US