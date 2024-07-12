Kauvery Hospital launches family clinic in Vadapalani

DMK MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy on Friday inaugurated a family clinic on the premises of Kauvery Hospital in Vadapalani.

Speaking at the function, he suggested that the hospital adopt a ‘hub-and-spoke model’ and set up standalone clinics in neighbouring areas away from the hospital. These clinics could serve as feeder facilities for the hospital as well.

The newly inaugurated clinic will be headed by family medicine specialists. The consultation fee will be ₹200, and those needing specialist or super-specialist consultations will receive them at no extra charge when referred by the family physician, a press release from the hospital said.

Hospital co-founder Arvindan Selvaraj said: “The physician will offer the connection that people are missing. COVID-19 has helped us realise the need for a family physician.”