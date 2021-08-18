Kauvery Group of Hospitals brings in M.S. Dhoni as brand ambassador

CHENNAI

Kauvery Group of Hospitals has roped in former India captain and Chennai Super Kings captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as its brand ambassador.

According to a press release, Kauvery Hospitals is a new age family hospital with multi speciality clinical expertise. It is currently a 1,500 bed hospital group with its presence in Chennai, Tiruchi, Hosur, Salem and Bengaluru in addition to a planned entry in new markets.

Manivannan Selvaraj, Managing Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals said, “Dhoni, who rose from a smaller town and achieved greater heights is similar to Kauvery’s journey. We started with a 30 bedded hospital in Tiruchi and now we are a 1,500 bedded strong group with branches across Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru working towards the mission of delivering quality healthcare at affordable cost.”

“We feel he is a great fit for the brand because he strikes the right chord with our value systems of trust, dependability, reliability and focused leadership. A person who is fit and strong , makes the ideal representative of our healthcare brand, helping us promote overall health and wellness,” said Dr. Selvaraj, as per the release.

Speaking about his association with the brand, Mr. Dhoni said: “Kauvery Group of Hospitals has been offering exemplary medical services over two decades, with paramount focus on patient care and satisfaction. I am glad to be associated with one of the most trusted and reputed healthcare brand.”