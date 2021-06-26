Kattur village achieves 100% coverage with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Work to vaccinate all tribals and tea estate workers in the Nilgiris in progress, says Ma. Subramanian

All eligible residents of Kattur village in Tiruvarur district have been vaccinated against COVID-19, making it a model village for Tamil Nadu, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said.

All 2,334 eligible beneficiaries of the village have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“The village in Koradacheri block has a total population of 3,332. A total of 998 persons were excluded - persons aged less than 18 years, pregnant women and those who cannot take the vaccine on the basis of medical conditions. The remaining 2,334 eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated, and this is a model village for the State,” he told reporters on Thursday.

He said that Tiruvarur MLA ‘Poondi’ Kalaivanan had taken up the initiative to achieve 100% vaccination and created awareness among the residents. This was the village where a memorial of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was coming up.

At the national level, Weyan village in Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir had earlier achieved 100% vaccination coverage, Mr. Subramanian said.

The Minister said that in every district, the government had decided to prioritise vaccination of persons residing in villages near tourism destinations where public converge and places where there are memorials.

“Accordingly, work to vaccinate all tribals and tea estate workers in the Nilgiris is in progress. All of them will be vaccinated in 10 days,” he added. Similarly, the government was aiming to achieve 100% vaccination in districts with less population such as the Nilgiris and Ariyalur, he said.

During his visit to Nagapattinam, the Collector was advised to take up full vaccination of residents in pilgrim centres such as Velankanni and Nagore that drew devotees from all over the world, he added. “Work to achieve 100% vaccination in places such as Kodiyakarai, Nagore and Velankanni has been taken up,” he said.

Asked about private hospitals charging in excess for COVID-19 treatment, the Minister said that action was taken on 40 hospitals so far.

On patients covered under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), he said from March 23, 2020 to May 6, 2021, a total of 1,466 persons were covered under the scheme with an approved amount of ₹ 6.95 crore.

“After the DMK government took over on May 7, a total of 20,938 beneficiaries were covered under CMCHIS till June 23. The approved amount was around ₹ 266 crore. There was an appeal to include patients affected with mucormycosis under CMCHIS. Accordingly, a total of 423 persons affected with mucormycosis were treated under the scheme, with the approved amount being ₹ 1.27 crore,” he said.