Katpadi railway station off limits

Katpadi junction, an important station on Chennai-Salem, Chennai-Bengaluru section wore a deserted look on Tuesday, in the wake of the imposition of section 144 by the State Government from 6 p.m.

A fewpeople alighted from the express trains here on Monday.

The departure of passengers increased considerably in the wake of the lockdown announced till March 31, said a porter at the station.

After news broke on the spread of Coronavirus, our earning took a hit, he said.

With number of passengers less and movement of goods reduced, booking counters were closed by afternoon, according to railway officials.

Police alert

Railway protection force and railway policemen were seen patrolling the station premises and adjoining areas.

They shifted people sleeping on station platforms to the Corporation Community hall for patronising by the Corporation or NGOs.

The trains will be sent to their place of origin to start their onward journey, once the government lifts the lockdown initiative, said a railway official.

Passenger trains would be regulated to run till 6 p.m. or cancelled if it runs beyond 6 p.m. on Tuesday, he said.

However, goods trains would be operated as scheduled to meet the requirements, he added.

