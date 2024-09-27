Katpadi railway station gets first X-Ray baggage scanning system 

Southern Railway has installed the X-Ray baggage scanning system (X-BIS System) at Katpadi railway station as part of its efforts to enhance security of passengers, ahead of the festive season.

Railway officials said that at present the new facility is available only at Chennai Central and Egmore Railway Stations. The scanning system was introduced in 2022 within the Chennai circle of the Southern Railway. Major stations on the route like Arakkonam and Jolarpet would get similar facilities soon.

“We are imparting training to our personnel to operate the system at the station. The new facility will be commissioned soon,” N. Alagarsamy, Inspector, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Katpadi, told The Hindu.

Installed at the main entrance of the railway station, the scanner, which costs ₹18 lakh, can generate a multi-dimensional view of baggage with colour coding on a large screen. It can also trigger auto alert if suspicious items such as explosives are detected.

The double-screen display will enable reliable inspection and in-depth scrutiny of tightly-packed or wrapped luggage. The new facility can handle 300-500 bags per hour.

Once trained, at least two RPF constables will be deployed to maintain the facility. Railway officials said the new facility could be used for temporary and random checking of baggage due to multiple entrances. However, once the renovation of the station is complete with additional buildings and safety systems in place, the new facility would be used on a daily basis.

Spread over 86 acres along the Palar, the Katpadi junction handles around 260 trains and about 30,000 passengers daily. As the train from Chennai halts at platform 1 of the station, the new facility has been installed near the entrance to facilitate smooth checking of baggage.

The station has five platforms with trains from Chennai to Bengaluru, Salem, Coimbatore and other cities arriving at platforms 1 to 3. Platforms 4 and 5 are mainly for trains that head from Andhra Pradesh to southern districts via Vellore and Tiruvannamalai.