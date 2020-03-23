Katpadi man, family in home quarantine

A 42-year-old man and his family members were advised ‘home quarantine’ by Vellore Corporation health officials on grounds of fever and related ailments.

A resident of Kalpudhur, he arrived in Katpadi a couple of days ago from Mumbai by train and reported about asthmatic problems in a private nursing home in Vellore. He complained of fever and breathing difficulties.

The doctors alerted the health officials about the matter.

However, his medication for asthmatic ailments responded well and his fever subsided considerably, said Corporation health officials. They advised his family members to be on ‘Home Quarantine’ for 14 days and disinfected his house located in Katpadi on Sunday.