Kaththi makers restrained from selling remake rights

Even as the much awaited release of film director A.R. Murugadoss and actor Vijay’s Sarkar is facing a legal battle, the Madras High Court has restrained the director from assigning the remake rights of their last outing Kaththi, produced by Lyca Productions, to any individual or firm.

Justice M. Sundar granted the interim injunction on a civil suit filed by K. Rangadoss last year claiming that the script of Kaththi was penned by him and Mr. Murugadoss had infringed the copyright by not giving him credit and remuneration for the 2014 flick. It was remade in Telugu with Ram Charan Teja playing the lead. Hence, apprehending that the director as well as Lyca might sell the remake rights of Kaththi in other languages, the plaintiff had insisted on an interim injunction until his civil suit was decided finally by the High Court.

Charges denied

Denying all accusations levelled by the plaintiff, the director as well as Lyca filed a common counter contending that there was no infringement of any copyright. They moved an application for rejection of the plaint.

The judge posted the case to October 31. However, he made it clear that the remake rights of the movie should not be assigned to anyone until further orders.

A similar civil suit by another individual with respect to Sarkar, slated to be released on November 6, has been listed for hearing on October 30.