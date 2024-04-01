GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Katchatheevu row: Stalin questions BJP's 'sudden love' for fishermen, terms issue 'diversionary'

April 01, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
A file photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin

A file photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the DMK on the Katchatheevu issue, questioning the BJP's "sudden love" for fishermen ahead of the elections.

The Katchatheevu islet was ceded to Sri Lanka by India by way of an agreement in 1974.

Responding to Mr. Modi's criticism through a post on X, Mr. Stalin described the Katchatheevu issue as a "diversionary" tactic being adopted by the PM.

"The people of Tamil Nadu want to put forth only three questions to those, who, after being in a Kumbakarna slumber for 10 years, are displaying a sudden love for the fishermen for elections. Why does the Union government return just 29 paise out of the ₹1 paid by TN as tax," he asked. "Why has not been a single penny given to Tamil Nadu as flood relief despite the State having faced two natural disasters (the floods in Chennai and Thoothukudi in December 2023)," he said. He asked if there was one special scheme meant for the State that was implemented in the last 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre. "Instead of involving in diversions, please respond to all these, Prime Minister," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi targeted the DMK over the Katchatheevu issue, alleging the ruling party did nothing to safeguard the state's interests.

New details emerging on the issue of India handing over the island to Sri Lanka have unmasked the DMK's double standards totally, he said, citing a news report which claimed that then chief minister, the late M Karunanidhi had given his concurrence to the agreement despite his party, the DMK's public posturing against the deal.

India / Sri Lanka / Tamil Nadu

