Kasimedu fishermen upbeat about the new season

With the fishing ban coming into force on west coast, they expect good price for fish

Fishermen with mechanised boats in Kasimedu fishing harbour have been gearing up to venture into the sea on June 15, when the annual 61-day fishing ban ends. “The ban has just begun on the west coast, meaning our fish will be in great demand. Each boat will return with catches between seven and ten tonnes and there is great expectation about the catch and the rates we would get,” said M.E. Raghupathy, a fishing community leader.

With restrictions on sale of fish likely to be eased in a few days, community leaders want the government to ensure issuance of e-passes for workers. “We are worried about the passes and want the government to allow reopening of shops selling spare parts, wood and nets for us to repair the boats as quickly as possible,” he added.

E. Varadhan, another community leader, said he was worried about the prevailing diesel prices, which had crossed ₹90 a litre. “The government should waive taxes for fishing boats. Many of us don’t have the wherewithal to leave on voyages. This would come as a great relief to us. Similarly, we want the government to take steps to get good rates for export-quality fish. At present, we are sending our fish to Kerala from where it is exported,” he said.

To leave on a 10-day voyage, a boat would require around ₹5 lakh to fill diesel, ₹80,000 worth provisions for the men, and ice and nets added to that.

Meanwhile, a section of mechanised boat owners has sought an extension in the fishing ban stating that they are unable to carry out repairs to boats. Tajuddin of Mallipattinam said that the ban could be extended for another 15 days so that they can repair and stock their boats by then. However, a stipulation is that boats from Karaikal and Puducherry too should not venture into the sea, said a release here.