Tamil Nadu

Kashmiri traders seek help to return home

The Kashmiri traders in the city have sought government assistance to return home as their business had been wiped out due to the extended lockdown.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday, the Association president Golum Rasool Wali said that about 80 traders faced loss of livelihood for nearly two months.

The Chief Minister assured the Association that he would get in touch with the Centre and the administration in Kashmir to chalk out a means for their return to their home State.

Traders pointed out that tourism was the mainstay of their business and they had lost their only source of income since the lockdown began. At the same time their living costs, especially rentals, had become unaffordable.

According to Mohammed Ayub Bhat, a trader, it has been about nine months since they visited their homes.

"We were due to return in April and had even made flight bookings. But after flights were cancelled we have been stuck here. Our only wish now is to be able to return home whatever the mode of transport," he said.

