Karur sets the ball rolling on setting up mini textile parks

The Department of Handloom and Textile has convened a meeting of entrepreneurs to discuss on setting up mini textile parks in Karur.

Besides Collector T. Anbagalan, senior officials of Department of Handloom and Textiles will participate in the meeting to be held at the Collectorate on October 15.

V. Vijayalakshmi, Assistant Director, Handlooms and Textiles, said here on Sunday that the State government had issued a fresh Government Order on providing subsidy of ₹2.5 crore to set up mini textile parks in Karur.

The Government would either bear 50% of the cost for building basic infrastructure in the park such as laying of roads, setting up of sewage treatment plant and captive power plant, training centre or offer subsidy to the maximum of ₹2.5 crore to the manufacturers.

She said that it was aimed at motivating the apparel manufacturers to set up new units, thereby increasing job opportunities in various process of textile making including spinning, weaving and marketing.

Apparel manufactures by launching a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) could come forward to set up mini textile parks in Karur. The park should be established on at least 2 acres of land. If they fulfil the conditions, they could get a subsidy to the maximum of ₹2.5 crore per park.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi said mini textile parks would enable the garment manufacturers to set up various units at the same place. It would reduce overhead and transportation cost. Moreover, 50 % subsidy on building infrastructural facilities in the textile park would offer a great support to the entrepreneurs.

She said that the Department had received a number of enquiries from entrepreneurs on setting up of mini textile parks.

They could attend the meeting on October 15.

A detailed presentation would be made on availing 50% subsidy.