Karur school teacher, who worked at school where a Class 12 girl ended her life, dies by suicide

Police recovered a handwritten note, believed to have been written by the 44-year-old teacher, that claimed students were making false insinuations against him

A 44-year-old Mathematics teacher of a private school in Karur allegedly ended his life at his father-in-law’s house at Sengattupatti near Thuraiyur in the district on Wednesday.

The teacher, A. Saravanan, who resided at Karur with his family worked in the same school where a Class XII girl student who was found dead in her house recently, had studied. The girl in a handwritten note had complained of sexual harassment but did not name anyone.

The Thuraiyur Police recovered a handwritten note in a diary purportedly written by Saravanan in which he claims that students of the school were wrongly making insinuations against him, and that he felt ashamed in front of them. “I haven’t done anything wrong. I do not know why they are doing so,” the note read.

Police sources said Saravanan, a post-graduate with a bachelor’s degree in education, had availed of permission from the school citing his mother’s ill health, and came to his father-in-law's house at Sengattupatti on Wednesday where he ended his life.

Thuraiyur Police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on a complaint preferred by Saravanan’s wife.

In the complaint, she has reportedly said that she did not suspect any foul play in the death of her husband. The postmortem on Saravanan’s body was conducted at the Thuraiyur Government Hospital on Thursday, and the body was handed over to his family.

Meanwhile, Karur Police probing the death of the girl student said that special teams were continuing the probe. All teachers and students have been questioned by the special teams over the past few days. Teams were still working on the case, the sources further said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)