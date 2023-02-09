Karur rejoices over PM Modi wearing jacket made of recycled plastic bottles

February 09, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated February 10, 2023 01:15 pm IST - KARUR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi donning the jacket tailored with fabric made of recycled plastic bottles manufactured by a Karur-based company has elated the garment industry here.

A day after Mr. Modi attended the Parliament wearing the sky blue jacket, a Karur-based company, which is producing ready-made garments from discarded plastic bottles, said on Thursday that it had a role in the specially-made jacket for the Prime Minister. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had presented the jacket to him during the recently held India Energy Week in Bengaluru a few days ago.

Sree Renga Polymers had manufactured the fabric upon receiving an order from the IOC, which is undertaking a drive christened, ‘Indian Oil’s Unbottled Initiative.’

The fabric was made at the unit producing sportswear and winter garments at Kakkavadi in Karur district. The company had dispatched the consignment consisting of nine different coloured fabrics about 20 days ago. It was subsequently designed and tailored by a team in New Delhi.

“It was a pleasant surprise to see the PM wearing the fabric made out of recycled bottles in Karur. It is an occasion to rejoice for the garment and textile industry in Karur, one of the largest foreign exchange earning cities in the country,” said K. Sankar, Managing Partner, Shree Ranga Polymers.

He told The Hindu that the process of making the fabric from discarded bottles involved an elaborate process such as washing, drying and crushing collected PET bottles into small chips. The chips are then heated and passed through a spinneret to form polyester staple fibre. The fibre is then spun to produce yarn which was further knitted or woven into polyester fabric.

His firm collects 15 lakhs of single-use discarded plastic bottles from different parts of the State daily to produce the fabric. It would take six to nine bottles to make a T-shirt or a bodysuit.

K. Manoharan, a garment manufacturer in Karur, said that the PM’s gesture would turn the attention of garment traders across the country towards Karur. More players might foray into the recycled polyester fabric manufacturing, which was cheaper than cotton and more durable .