March 23, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai on Thursday imposed a penalty of ₹25 lakh on Karur municipality for beginning construction of a bus stand close to a water channel at Thirumanilaiyur village.

A case filed against establishment of the bus stand by S. Thangavelraj said the construction was proposed on waterbodies or sub-canals and other pipelines for irrigation facilities, obliterating the free flow of water to agricultural lands.

The District Collector, in a report filed before the NGT, said the bus stand was situated at a distance of 446 metres from Amaravathi river. It was further said that Thirumanilaiyur rajavaikkal was classified as a minor irrigation canal and there were five sub-canals running through, making it clear that the proposed construction of the bus stand was right on the irrigation canals.

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint committee constituted for inspecting the site found that there were field bothies (Kavur vaikkal) running on the area of the construction and that the municipality began the work without getting necessary approval from the government for the change in alignment of the field bothies as per the Tamil Nadu Irrigation Works (Construction of Field Bothies) Act, 1959. The NGT, therefore, ordered suspension of the work until obtaining clearance and directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to assess the environmental impact and damage caused by the construction.

“Knowing fully well that such approval is mandatory as has been admitted by all the respondents, the construction has been proceeded with. Hence, a penalty of ₹25,00,000 is levied on Karur Municipality payable to the TNPCB,” the tribunal said.