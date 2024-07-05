GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karur land grab case: CB-CID teams searches residences of former AIADMK Minister Vijayabhaskar’s associates

The searches were conducted at the homes of three persons, including one AIADMK functionary; Mr. Vijayabhaskar’s second anticipatory bail plea is expected to be heard on July 5

Updated - July 05, 2024 01:18 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 01:17 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
The residence of Yuvaraj at Manalmedu was one of the three that was searched by the CB-CID team on Friday, July 5, 2024

The residence of Yuvaraj at Manalmedu was one of the three that was searched by the CB-CID team on Friday, July 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Crime Branch CID conducted simultaneous searches at the homes of at least three persons, all said to be associates of former AIADMK Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, in Karur district on Friday, July 5, 2024. 

The searches were believed to have been conducted in connection with a land grab case booked on a complaint lodged by Sub Registrar (in charge) Mohamed Abdul Kadhar by the Karur Town police station. The case was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID. Seven persons have been named as accused persons in the land grab case.

The search operation by the CB-CID personnel commenced at around 6.45 a.m. with security provided by the Karur district police.

One of the teams conducted a search at the house of S. Selvaraj at Thottakurichi under the Velayuthampalayam police station limits. Selvaraj is the AIADMK’s Punjai Thottakurichi Perur unit’s deputy secretary. The search, which was led by an CB-CID Inspector, went on for a little over three hours.

Another CB-CID team searched the residence of K. Eswaramurthy for nearly three hours in Kaundanpudhur. The operation was carried out in the presence of Eswaramurthy’s wife Gomathi, as the former was not present at the time of the search, said police.

Another team conducted a search at the residence of Yuvaraj at Manalmedu Thalapatti near Karur. Yuvaraj works at a petrol bunk allegedly belonging to Mr. Vijayabhaskar.

In June, Mr. Vijayabhaskar had filed an anticipatory bail plea earlier which was dismissed by the District and Sessions Court. The court also denied him interim anticipatory bail. The hearing on Mr. Vijaybhaskar’s plea seeking anticipatory bail for the second time, is to be heard by the court on July 5. The whereabouts of Mr. Vijayabhaskar remain unknown as of yet.

