Karur double murder probe completed, HC told

The State government informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday that the investigation into the Karur double murder case, in which a father-son duo was hacked to death in Muthalaipatti for exposing the encroachment of a waterbody, had been completed.

Taking cognisance of the submission, a Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani adjourned the hearing in the case. The court refused to allow additional structures to the temple that was built encroaching the waterbody to remain.

“We maintain our order and give opportunity to the people to remove the structures”, the court said. Further, the court took cognisance of the submission that the family was willing to stay in the village itself. The court was hearing the suo motu petition and the plea filed by the family of the deceased.

Veeramalai and Nallathambi were hacked to death by a group of six persons on July 29 in Muthalaipatti. Nallathambi was murdered while returning from Tiruchi. The same gang later killed Veeramalai.