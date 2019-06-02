Karur court grants bail to Kamal

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan on Saturday appeared before the Judicial Magistrate-II here and executed bonds to obtain bail in connection with a case filed by the Aravakurichi police.

Mr. Haasan executed two bonds of ₹10,000 each with two sureties. After verifying the documents, Judicial Magistrate Vijay Karthick enlarged Mr. Haasan on bail.

The Madras High Court (Madurai Bench) had earlier granted anticipatory bail to the actor-politician, who apprehended arrest for his remark that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was free India's first Hindu extremist. While granting anticipatory bail, the High Court asked Mr. Haasan to appear before the Judicial Magistrate concerned within 15 days to execute a bond under Section 438 of the CrPC (Direction for grant of bail to person apprehending arrest).

The actor was booked by the Aravakurichi police on the charge of promoting enmity on the ground of religion. He was booked under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between groups on the ground of religion) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion and religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, speaking to reporters in Karur, Mr. Haasan said Aravakurichi was not the only place where he had made the observation on Godse. He said he had made similar remarks at the Marina beach in Chennai and had delved into the issue in his film Hey Ram. "The observation was its offshoot. There was no agenda to my speech at Aravakurichi during the election campaign," he said.

On the Centre's move to make Hindi compulsory from Class VI, Mr. Haasan said the imposition of the language was unacceptable. Similarly, the Centre should not insist on implementing projects that were detrimental to the State's interests and were opposed by the people, he said.