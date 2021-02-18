Tamil Nadu

Karur bus stand: HC orders status quo

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered status quo be maintained in the issue pertaining to the additional mofussil bus stand in Karur. However, the court allowed the tender process to go on.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi passed the direction on a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Periyasamy of Karur district, who complained that the State had identified the site for the bus stand on the outskirts of Karur.

The petitioner said this would not be convenient for the general public and sought a stay on the tender notification. The court said it would hear the case along with other sets of public interest litigation petitions pertaining to the same issue.

