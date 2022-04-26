Karunanidhi’s statue to be installed on June 3

His birth anniversary to be observed as a govt. function, says Stalin

His birth anniversary to be observed as a govt. function, says Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government will install a statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai on June 3, his birth anniversary, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

In a suo motu statement, he said the government would also observe the late DMK leader’s birth anniversary as a government function every year.

Mr. Stalin pointed out how the former Chief Minister was undefeated in any of the elections in which he had contested and recalled his contributions to the welfare of Tamils and Tamil Nadu.

Senior DMK leader and Minister Duraimurugan thanked the Chief Minister for the announcement and recalled how Karunanidhi was known for his magnanimous gestures even to Opposition leaders.

Leaders of all political parties, except the AIADMK, welcomed the announcement.

Congress floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai (Sriperumbudur), G.K. Mani of the PMK (Pennagaram), Vanathi Srinivasan of the BJP (Coimbatore South), M. Sinthanai Selvan of the VCK (Kattumannarkoil), V.P. Nagaimaali of the CPI(M) (Kilvelur), K. Marimuthu of the CPI (Tiruthuraipoondi), Ariyalur MLA K. Chinnappa, Tiruchengodu MLA E.R. Eswaran and Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan welcomed it.