Karunanidhi's secretary Shanmuganathan no more

21 December 2021 17:04 IST

K. Shanmuganathan, long-time personal secretary to former DMK president and Chief Minister late M. Karunanidhi, died in Chennai on Tuesday due to age-related ailments.

Starting his career in the Tamil Nadu police department, Shanmuganathan was spotted by Karunanidhi for his skills in stenography and eventually drafted as his personal secretary in the late 1960s. He remained with the late CM for several decades meticulously taking down notes of his speech at public meetings and came to be known as the DMK leader's "shadow".

DMK leaders, including party treasurer T.R. Baalu condoled the death of Shanmuganathan. His death was a huge loss, he said during an interaction with journalists in New Delhi.

