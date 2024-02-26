Karunanidhi’s Kallakkudi agitation comes alive at his memorial’s digital museum

February 26, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The ‘moving’ train comes to an abrupt halt just about Dalmiapuram Railway Station in Tiruchi district of then Madras State. Lying on the tracks, a few feet away, is a man in his late 20s, along with his supporters, agitating against the Hindi name of the station and demanding that it be given its original Tamil name, ‘Kallakkudi’. Soon after, he and his supporters are whisked away from the site by police personnel. The man is M. Karunanidhi, who years later, became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and president of the DMK.

These scenes of the Kallakkudi demonstration in July 1953 come alive in a 7D interactive show, titled ‘Kalaignar’s Epic Journey’, featured in the underground digital museum at the Karunanidhi memorial on the Marina here.

The show by Fusion VR offers 24 seats in the train, which leaves Tiruvarur railway station virtually and gives one a tour of the major cities of Tamil Nadu that witnessed notable industrial growth and development under the leadership of the late DMK stalwart during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to inaugurate the memorial at 7 p.m. on Monday. Journalists were offered a tour of the museum on Sunday.

A mural by Arasu Arts in the ‘Kalaignar in Picture’ section, too, depicts the eventful scene of the Kallakkudi demonstration.

A notable feature in the ‘Kalaignar - the Champion of the People Rights’ section is the late Chief Minister’s Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Fort St. George.

The 3D holographic show of the speech aims to accord a tribute to the very man who earned the right for Chief Ministers to hoist the national flag on August 15. A digital quiz tests the visitor’s knowledge of the constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

A 21-minute show in the ‘Kalaignar Politics and Art’ section attempts to provide, in a nutshell, the rich political life of the late leader, who acquainted with leaders across the political spectrum. Famous scenes from the film Parasakthi showing Sivaji Ganesan delivering the dialogue penned by Karunanidhi seek to pitch the ideas of the late leader strongly even to anyone unfamiliar.

The choice of clippings in the show aims to be comprehensive. Late AIADMK leaders M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa appear in the screen, and late journalist Cho. Ramasamy is seen greeting Karunanidhi. The anamorphic 3D displays put together by DB Productions showcase the architect of modern Tamil Nadu in the late leader, who implemented various revolutional social ideas and industrial initiatives during his governments. Karunanidhi’s literary works are available with a mere touch in the digital screen. The digital museum also features a book shop with the works of the late leader.

Public Works Minister E.V. Velu said that an online booking facility to visit the museum would be launched, through which 200 visitors would be allowed per batch.

White marbles

Marble slabs for the memorial have been sourced from Vietnam, and in Rajasthan, Mr. Velu said. Vietnam white marbles are translucent, and provide a vibrant look for the visitors at night.