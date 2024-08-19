Karunanidhi never allowed regionalism to undermine unity of the nation: Defence Minister

While deeply rooted in Tamil identity, the late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister, Karunanidhi, never allowed regionalism to undermine the unity of India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Chennai on Sunday.

Releasing a commemorative ₹100 coin at the Kalaivanar Arangam to mark Karunanidhi’s birth centenary, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Singh hailed the late leader as someone who understood that the strength of Indian democracy was in its ability to accommodate diverse voices and identities.

“His participation in national politics, his role in coalition governments, and his interactions with leaders across the political spectrum and commitment to the idea of India’s diversity is celebrated. Karunanidhi’s advocacy for federalism was rooted in his understanding of India’s unity in diversity, which I just described,” he said.

His insistence on States’ rights was a call for a more balanced and equitable distribution of power within the Union, he added.

The Defence Minister noted that in the 1960s, several regional parties emerged and even managed to form the Government. “From Punjab to Tamil Nadu, this trend was very much evident. In many north Indian states, SVD (Samyukta Vidhayak Dal) Governments were formed. While many regional parties, that emerged during that time have vanished, Karunanidhi ji provided such a strong foundation to DMK that it remains the only regional party of 1960s, continuing to hold power even today,” he observed.

He also recalled the role of Karunanidhi in getting Chief Ministers the right to hoist the national flag on Independence Day. “Not many people know that before 1973, only the Governor used to hoist the National flag on Independence Day and Republic Day in the state. Karunanidhi raised his voice against this, and demanded that the Chief Ministers should be allowed to hoist the Tricolour on National Days. His voice had an impact, and it was decided that only the Chief Minister would hoist the flag on Independence Day. In this way, Karunanidhi also became the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who hoisted the flag on 15 August 1974,” he added.

Recalling an incident during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government of which the DMK was a constituent, Mr. Singh said: “Despite ideological differences, Karunanidhi played a constructive and positive role in supporting the Vajpayee Government.” He further narrated: “There was one such event, when the WTO Seattle conference was being held in 1999. Prime Minister Atal ji wanted that India’s interests should be protected at all cost. DMK’s Murasoli Maran was the Commerce Minister at that point of time. Atal ji had a word with Karunanidhi ji, and he ensured that India’s stand was strongly represented. The Seattle conference was a success from India’s point of view.”

Mr. Singh also highlighted about the decision to establish Defence Industrial Corridors both in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as a case in point. “These corridors are aimed at boosting the domestic defence manufacturing sector and reducing dependence on imports. They are designed to attract investment, foster innovation, and create a robust ecosystem for defence production in India,” he said. He also highlighted the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam initiatives aimed to celebrate the cultural integration of North and West India with South India.

Chief Minister M.K Stalin said Karunanidhi was a safe-guarder of democracy and it is only apt that the Defence Minister is releasing his commemorative coin. “Although we have different political views, Rajnath Singh has always been someone who maintains positive relationships with people from different political backgrounds,” he said.

Mr. Stalin thanked the Union government for approving the release of the 100-rupee coin in honour of Karunanidhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support. Mr. Stalin also listed out the various achievements of the DMK leader including securing status of Classical Language for Tamil, changing name of Madras to Chennai, establishing lot of colleges and universities, construction of Anna flyover, Tidel Park and Kathipara flyover among others. The current Dravidian Model’ government which follows the footsteps of Karunanidhi has fulfilled our poll promises, Mr.Stalin said.

Earlier, Mr. Singh visited the Kalaignar Memorial in Chennai and paid floral tributes to the late leader, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He also visited the underground ‘Kalaignar Ulagam’ – a museum on the life of the late leader. MPs T.R. Baalu and Kanimozhi were among others present.

