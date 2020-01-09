Karti, wife to move HC in tax evasion case

Congress Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidhi Chidambaram will move Madras High Court against the special court for cases related to MPs and MLAs rejecting their discharge petition. The case is related to the alleged non-disclosure of income for the financial year 2015-16 and evasion of tax.

It is alleged that Mr. Karti received ₹6.38 crore in cash while his wife received ₹1.35 crore in cash during that financial year. The transaction came to light when Income Tax sleuths conducted inquiries with employees of Agni Estates Foundation, a firm which purchased land near Muttukadu, belonging to the Chidambaram family.

A day after the discharge petition was dismissed, on behalf of the couple, their advocate N.R.R. Arun Natarajan issued a statement that cash was not received in the sale transaction.

“The IT department’s complaint was based on a notice of re-assessment. The IT Department's re-assessment proceedings abated on December 31, 2019. No order of assessment or demand was passed. The complaint is non est in law,” Mr. Natarajan said. “We will bring this fact to the notice of the trial court and move Madras High Court against the order,” he added.