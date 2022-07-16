Tamil Nadu

Karti Chidambaram undergoes minor medical procedure

Congress leader and Member of Parliament for Sivaganga in the Lok Sabha, Karti Chidambaram. File photo.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament for Sivaganga in the Lok Sabha, Karti Chidambaram. File photo. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Lok Sabha MP Karti P. Chidambaram underwent a minor procedure at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road in Chennai on Saturday.

A press release from Apollo Hospitals said, “He underwent a minor procedure under a short general anaesthesia to drain an abscess today [Saturday] morning. The procedure went well and he will be discharged tomorrow morning.”


