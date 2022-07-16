Karti Chidambaram undergoes minor medical procedure
Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Karti Chidambaram is likely to be discharged tomorrow
Lok Sabha MP Karti P. Chidambaram underwent a minor procedure at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road in Chennai on Saturday.
A press release from Apollo Hospitals said, “He underwent a minor procedure under a short general anaesthesia to drain an abscess today [Saturday] morning. The procedure went well and he will be discharged tomorrow morning.”
