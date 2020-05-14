Karti Chidambaram for regulated liquor sale in Tamil Nadu

Sivaganga Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said that instead of demanding prohibition in Tamil Nadu, the State Governmentcould regulate sale of liquor through online and setting up outlets in select locations alone.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Congress in the State might have demanded prohibition. But there was nothing wrong in airing a different stand.

Explaining that the Congress, as a ruling party in many States including Puducherry, sold liquor. “I am practical. I feel prohibition as a policy would be a failure. Not that I am advocating people to drink. But I am only trying to convey the message for sale with regulation,” he said.

Instead of having too many outlets in Tamil Nadu, the State could examine the modalities of having select outlets with limited timings that would not inconvenience residents. A majority of consumerscould be given the option of purchasing liquor online, Mr. Karthi said.

Expressing disappointment and dissatisfaction over the measures taken by the Centre in tackling COVID-19, he said that though it was not the time to indulge in politics, the ruling party had miserably failed in containing the virus. “What prevented them [the Centre and State] from holding all party meeting at periodic intervals,” he asked.

There were good number of experts in the Congress and many regional parties, including the DMK, who would have come up with better ideas to tackle the challenge. It could have been a collective approach against the pandemic.

The plight of migrant workers was so pathetic that many were seen trekking to their homes for days together, he responded to a query.

He said the lockdown might slow down the spread of COVID-19, but ultimately it would reflect badly on the economy.

The Centre had no idea of the dwindling scenario faced by industry, he said and hoped relief to the sectors would come in a big way in the coming months.

The Congress MP was here to distribute essential commodities, organised by the District Congress Committee, to below poverty line residents.