Karti Chidambaram demands White Paper on Cooum restoration projects, writes to Chennai Mayor

Congress leader and Sivaganga M.P. Karti Chidambaram, on Saturday sought a white paper from Chennai Mayor R. Priya, on all restoration schemes and projects implemented to restore the Cooum river, current status of these schemes, funds utilised so far and future plans, commitment, public engagement and feedback mechanism to ‘enhance transparency but also foster greater public confidence and support for ongoing and future restoration efforts’.

In a letter to Ms. Priya, Mr. Karti said that the Cooum river has ‘alarmingly’ poor water quality today which ‘starkly contrasts’ with the ‘ancient records that describe it as a source of spiritual salvation’.

“The State government has allocated ₹750 crore for restoration of the Cooum river, out of which ₹529 crore has already been spent. In your recent response to the zonal chairman, you mentioned the ongoing efforts, including the provision of technical assistance and funds from the US authorities. However, there seems to be a lack of clarity regarding these efforts,” he said.

Mr. Karti said that he was keen to understand the current status of the ongoing projects for these rivers and canals, including ‘eco-restoration of Adyar Creek and Estuary and Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Plan’ to provide a ‘clear understanding of what has been achieved so far and the path forward to rejuvenate the Cooum river and other vital waterbodies in Chennai.’

Mr. Karti, further demanded a ‘detailed account of each scheme, including objectives, timelines, expenditures and outcomes’.

“An update on the current condition of the river, including ongoing challenges and any discrepancies between the projected and actual results,” he sought and further demanded, “A financial report outlining the allocation and utilisation of the ₹529 crore spent, including any gaps or inefficiencies and information on future initiatives and commitments, including any planned collaborations with international bodies or additional funding sources.”

Further more, he sought details on how the public can engage with the restoration process and provide feedback. Specifically, he said that nearly 30% of the untreated sewage being let into Chennai’s waterways daily – including by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board – enters the Cooum river.

“Approximately, 60% of untreated sewage flows into the Buckingham Canal, with the Adyar river receiving the remaining. The Buckingham Canal, a major canal traversing parallel to the coast, plays a significant role in shaping the aquatic environment of Chennai City. However, these lakes and rivers are being abused through the dumping of solid waste and disposal of waste water, reflecting a lack of awareness about the importance of waterbodies as crucial lifelines for the urban community,” he said.

