Karti Chidambaram backs Stalin’s statement on united opposition with Congress

March 02, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The MP said the Congress party’s decision reflects its intention to provide a government for everybody; he alleged that the BJP only cared about the interests of upper classes

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday backed DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s stand that an alliance with the Congress at the national level is required to defeat the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Karti further charged that the BJP is a party that cares about the interests of the upper classes [only].

“Through Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress has reached out to the masses. If the Congress party undertakes another effort, it will help the party. The Congress party’s decisions will also reflect our intention to provide a government for everybody,” he said.

