Karnataka’s push for dam project goes against SC verdict: Palaniswami

TIRUCHI

27 February 2020 01:04 IST

‘We have been raising the issue with Cauvery Authority’

Karnataka's bid to secure approval for a dam project at Mekedatu during Monday’s meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in New Delhi goes against the Supreme Court’s final verdict on the river dispute, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

“Tamil Nadu has been raising the issue for quite some time now. In its judgment, the SC had clearly stated that no one can divert or prevent the supply of the water meant for the State. In spite of this, Karnataka had been raising the issue whenever the CWMA met,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the media.

To a question on the omission of Tiruchi and Ariyalur from the Protected Special Agricultural Zone, Mr. Palaniswami said a study had revealed that besides Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, only a few parts of Pudukottai and Cuddalore districts were identified as places where methane gas extraction was possible. Based on the survey, these places were brought under the Protected Special Agricultural Zone. As far as Tiruchi, Karur and Ariyalur districts were concerned, they had a number of industries. If they were brought under the protected zone, they would have been adversely affected. Hence, they were left out of the zone.

He said there was no question of disturbing the existing projects in the delta districts. “It has been clearly mentioned in the Act and the gazette notification,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The declaration of delta areas as being part of a Protected Special Agricultural Zone was within the powers vested with the State on agriculture. The Centre had also been apprised of this, the Chief Minister said.

When asked about the DMK teaming up with election strategist Prashant Kishor for the 2021 Assembly election, Mr. Palaniswami said that in a democracy, votes cannot be purchased by agencies.

Policies and performance were key factors for winning the confidence of the voters, he said.