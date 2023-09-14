ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka’s defiant stand on Cauvery is against federalism: Anbumani

September 14, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Centre should immediately intervene and ensure Karnataka released water to Tamil Nadu as fixed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority, says PMK leader

The Hindu Bureau

Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: File Photo

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday strongly condemned Karnataka government’s refusal to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and described the attitude of Karnataka as totally violating the spirit of federalism.

He told journalists in Cuddalore, the Centre should immediately intervene and ensure Karnataka released water to Tamil Nadu as fixed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA)). While Karnataka had conducted two meetings with representatives of all parties on the Cauvery issue in the last two weeks, the Tamil Nadu government had not conducted any such meeting in the last six months.

He felt Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should leave for Karnataka and prevail upon his counterpart there to release water from the Cauvery to save the Kuruvai crop in the State. Farmers in Tamil Nadu are struggling to save standing crops cultivated on over 2 lakh acres in the Delta region, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s letter to the Centre that the decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) asking the State to release water at the rate of 5,000 cusecs daily cannot be implemented, Mr. Anbumani pointed out in case Tamil Nadu also took the stand to stop supplying power generated from Kudankulam and Kalpakkam atomic power stations in the State, it would give rise to Law and Order problems.

Replying to a question on Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udayanidhi Stalin’s recent comment on Sanatana Dharma, Mr. Anbumani described it as “most irresponsible”. He said it was the belief of individuals and in case it was religious, one should not make any comments that would hurt the feelings of others.

Referring to the controversy that erupted over music composer A.R. Rahman’s music concert in Chennai, he said Rahman was the pride of Tamil Nadu and the greed of the organisers was responsible for the fiasco. The event organisers and the police should own responsibility for the entire incident, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US