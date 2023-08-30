HamberMenu
Karnataka should give up ‘dogmatic attitude’ on Cauvery issue, says Vasan

August 30, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday urged the Congress government in Karnataka to give up its “dogmatic” attitude on the Cauvery issue and release adequate water to save the crops in Tamil Nadu’s delta region. In a statement, he urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority to ensure that Karnataka releases enough water to Tamil Nadu. He said Karnataka’s argument that it did not have enough storage was against the principle of federalism and a betrayal to the farmers of Tamil Nadu.

Alleging that farmers in the delta region were affected whenever the Congress was in power in Karnataka, he urged the DMK government in Tamil Nadu not to show any lethargy in the matter considering it was in an alliance with the national party. He asked the Tamil Nadu government to urge the Congress’ national leadership for the release of water. The State government should act keeping in mind that this is a matter of Tamil Nadu farmers’ livelihood. 

