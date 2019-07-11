Karnataka insulting SC: Vaiko

MDMK chief Vaiko on Wednesday opposed the attempts by the Centre and Karnataka to build a dam across the Cauvery at Mekadatu despite Tamil Nadu protesting against it.
He said the committee to study the environmental feasibility for the project, which is set to meet on July 19 should reject it.
In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said that Karnataka had sent a revised draft plan to the environment and forest ministry in New Delhi.
“On June 20, it had increased the cost of the project to ₹9,000 crore from the initial ₹5,912 crore,” Mr. Vaiko said and added that this action by Karnataka was illegal and went against the Supreme Court order of February 2018.
He said Karnataka was not only refusing to implement the order of the Cauvery Tribunal but also insulting the Supreme Court.
