ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka holds roadshow in Chennai, ahead of Global Investors Meet

Published - November 25, 2024 11:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The government of Karnataka, led by its Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil, concluded a series of meetings with industry leaders during his visit to Chennai on Monday. The meetings focused on fostering investment and expansion opportunities in Karnataka and the Minister invited industries participation in the upcoming Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors’ Meet.

Selvakumar S., Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Karnataka and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries and were present during the discussions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US