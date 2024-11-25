 />

Karnataka holds roadshow in Chennai, ahead of Global Investors Meet

Published - November 25, 2024 11:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The government of Karnataka, led by its Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil, concluded a series of meetings with industry leaders during his visit to Chennai on Monday. The meetings focused on fostering investment and expansion opportunities in Karnataka and the Minister invited industries participation in the upcoming Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors’ Meet.

Selvakumar S., Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, Karnataka and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Commerce and Industries and were present during the discussions.

