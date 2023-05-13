Karnataka election result is beginning of the end for BJP, says Durai Vaiko

May 13, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The results of the general elections to the Karnataka Assembly is the ‘beginning of the end’ for the BJP, said Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko here on Saturday.

Greeting All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Rahul Gandhi for the role he played in electioneering in Karnataka, Mr. Durai said the victory should not be seen as a win for the State but the mood of the people in the country showing the doors to the BJP, ‘the fascist rulers’.

In a bid to divide the people, the BJP, in a last minute effort to win the hearts of the people, announced a 4% cut in Other Backward Classes reservations for Muslims and promised to give it to the Lingayats and Vokkaliga people. This was nothing but a tactic to create enmity within the community and spoil harmony, he said and hailed the voters of Karnataka for neglecting the BJP’s offers.

BJP’s defeat was a clear signal for the end of autocratic rule and the re-establishment of democracy in Karnataka. He added that the BJP was described by many as the “40% commission rule in Karnataka”, and thus, by voting them out, the people would be relieved to put an end to malpractice and irregularities.

He hoped that the Congress would deliver a fair and transparent governance for the common man in Karnataka and said that Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra had set the tone for the beginning of the victory of secular forces in the country and added that the foundation had been laid for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.