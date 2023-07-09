HamberMenu
Karnataka can only wish but cannot build Mekedatu dam: Duraimurugan

The State does not have the authority to build a dam. As a lower riparian State, Tamil Nadu has the right to oppose it, says Minister for Water Resources

July 09, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan inspected the on-going rejuvenation work in twin lakes in Katpadi taluk such as Kalinjur and Dharapadavedu lakes in Vellore on Sunday. Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian and Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar are also seen.

Karnataka can only wish, but does not have the authority, to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said on Sunday.

He was responding to a question from mediapersons on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claim that Karnataka could build the dam. Mr. Duraimurugan said that as a lower riparian State, Tamil Nadu has the right to oppose any such move by Karnataka. “For politics, they [Karnataka] may make such statements. However, we [Tamil Nadu] will never allow the construction of the dam at Mekedatu,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Duraimurugan inspected the rejuvenation of the Kalinjur and Tharapada lakes in Katpadi taluk. These lakes are maintained by the Department of Water Resources. The project, which was started in December last, includes construction of compound walls, strengthening of bunds, a walking area on the bunds, seating, boating and civic amenities. An island to draw migratory birds is also being created. Around 30% of the work has been completed.

The Minister also inspected a defunct swimming pool in the newly opened government district sports stadium in Katpadi.  

Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, Deputy Mayor M. Sunil Kumar and Anaicut MLA A. P. Nandakumar accompanied the Minister.

