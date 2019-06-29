Karate Thiagarajan denies charges against him

Suspended Congress South Chennai district president Karate R. Thiagarajan on Friday denied that he had made derogatory remarks against DMK president M.K. Stalin at an internal meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee last week.

“I did not speak anything wrong at the meeting. No one intervened when I was speaking and no one stopped me from airing my views as well. Everyone accepted my views. If I had spoken anything derogatory or something wrong, why didn’t Mr. Alagiri (TNCC president) who was on the stage stop me,” he asked.

Mr. Thiagarajan told The Hindu that some of his views on contesting in wards in the South Chennai party district that came under him in the Congress were leaked to a section of the media that led to DMK MLA K.N. Nehru questioning the need for continuing the alliance with the Congress.

“I expressed my views only in an internal meeting of the party,” he asked.

“It is being alleged that I am a rowdy and am using rowdy elements. These are completely baseless and wrong,” he said and added that there was no case against him unlike a few other party cadres who had FIRs pending against them.

According to him, he was just friends with actor Rajinikanth.

“A lot of people are friends with him. I know him well for a long time and I am his friend,” he said seeking to counter claims in the Congress that he could join the actor’s political party if and when it was launched.

A senior Congress leader said Mr. Thiagarajan’s suspension coming from Delhi was unprecedented as in earlier instances it was the State unit that took such decisions.

“That the general secretary in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Mukul Wasnik, approved the suspension proposal means it must not have happened without keeping Rahul Gandhi in the loop,” the leader said.