Karan Singha is now DGP, Fire and Rescue Services

CHENNAI

29 May 2021 14:39 IST

Seven ADGP-level officers transferred; three IGs promoted as ADGPs

Senior IPS officer Karan Singha has been transferred from the post of Special Director General Police (DGP), Enforcement and posted as DGP/Director, Fire and Rescue Services. DGP Railways C. Sylendra Babu was holding additional charge of Director, Fire and Rescue Services so far.

The State government on Saturday also has effected a major change among the Additional Director General of Police-level officers. A.K. Viswanathan has been shifted from the post of ADGP, Operations and posted as Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Police Housing Board (TNPHB) since the present incumbent, M.N. Manjunatha is retiring on superannuation.

Advertising

Advertising

Abash Kumar, ADGP, Economic Offences Wing has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Civil Supplies, CID. Seema Agrawal has shifted from the ADGP, Headquarters and posted as ADGP/ Member of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board(TNUSRB) while its present incumbent Sandeep Rai Rathore was posted as ADGP, Enforcement.

K. Vannia Perumal, ADGP, Coastal Security Group has been shifted to the special wing for Crime against Women and Children, Shailesh Kumar Yadav has been posted as ADGP, Welfare and Sandeep Mittal posted as ADGP, Coastal Security Group.

Three Inspector Generals of Police have been promoted as ADGPs. K. Shankar, IG, North Zone has been promoted and posted as ADGP, Headquarters, Chennai. A. Amalraj, IG West Zone has been promoted and posted as ADGP, Operations while H.M. Jayaram, IG/member secretary of TNUSRB has been posted as ADGP, Social Justice and Human Rights. R.V. Varun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Automation has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur district.